Obituary – Jean Chymboryk passes away at the age of 81

Jean (Jennie Jessie) Chymboryk/Nee Banduryk



August 2, 1936 – Nampa Alberta, Canada – April 12, 2018-David, Chiriquí, Panama



Jean lived a fulfilling life in the Peace Country of Alberta as a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, baba, great baba and farmer.



She was a lover of the land. In keeping with her private nature, she held deep and long-lasting relationships with only a few close friends. She dabbled in many hobbies over the years; ceramics, painting, handicrafts but gardening was her favorite.



During her last years Jean enjoyed belonging to the Peace River Red Hat Society and also to her daily coffee group. She has been laid to rest at Jean Cote Cemetery beside her beloved husband, Tony. As per her request, no public services were held. She will be missed by many.



And then I heard the angel say, “She’s with you every day.”