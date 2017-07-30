Obituary – Irene Juliette (Laverdiere) Nolette passes away at the age of 95

Irene Juliette (Laverdiere) Nolette, a long time resident of Girouxville and of Edmonton passed away on June 17, 2017 at the age of 95, at the Citadel Nursing Home in St Albert, Alberta.

Irene was born on June 2, 1922 in Nashua, New Hampshire USA. She arrived in Girouxville in 1929, where she went to school and later in 1941 got married to Georges Nolette and together they built a family farm where they raised their family. In 1967, they moved to Edmonton and continued to help on the farm until 1994.

Irene was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Malvina Laverdiere, her husband Georges, and two sons, Andre and Rene, four sisters, Yvette, Jeanne, Liliane, Aline, and one brother Roger.

Irene is survived by her two daughters and two sons. Gertrude/Trudie (Robert) Girard of St. Albert, Denise (Allan) Chesterman of Drayton Valley, Leo (Dolorese) of Edmonton, Roland (Dianne) of Edmonton, and her sisters Lucia (Peter) Fehr of Ottawa and Annette (Don) Wilson and two brothers Leo (Henriette) Laverdiere, and Aime (Lawrence) Laverdiere.

She’s also survived by one sister-in-law Carmen Laverdiere of Grande Prairie, 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service for the late Irene Nolette was held on June 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Notre Dame de Lourdes Church in Girouxville with Father Maurice Marion officiating.

Organist was Rolande Johnson. Soloists were Ernest Johnson, Dolorese Nolette and her daughters Celine and Sophie.

Pallbearers were Gerald Nolette, Wayne Girard, Christine Nolette Finley, Celine Nolette, Camille Chesterman and Justin Nolette. Cross bearer was Patrick Chesterman.

Interment followed at the Notre Dame de Lourdes Roman Catholic Cemetery in Girouxville.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Chapel of Memories.