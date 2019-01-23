Obituary – Ida (Begin) Boucher passes away at the age of 82

Ida (Begin) Boucher, long-time resident and farmer of Girouxville, Alberta, passed away on December 30, 2018 at the age of 82.



In September 2017, she decided to become part of the Villa Beausejour family in Falher, Alberta. The last few months of her life were spent at the Peace River Hospital (Alberta).



Her family will be forever grateful for the caring matron and staff a the Villa Beausejour, as well as the compassionate doctors, nurses and staff at Peace River Hospital (Alberta).



She is pre-deceased by her husband, Bertrand Boucher (1970); her mother, Alice (Landry) Begin (1978); brother, Jean Begin (1978); her father, Antonio Begin (1980); her brothers, Gerard Begin (1995) and Jules Begin (1995); her sisters, Antonia Begin (2007), Annette (Begin) Shudra (2013); and her sister-in-law, Denise (Berube) Begin (2010).



She is survived by her children, Lorraine (Norman Laflamme) of Falher, Alberta, and Roger (Nicole Maisonneuve) of Girouxville, Alberta; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; as well as brothers Paul (Charlotte) Begin of Edmonton; Raymond Begin of Girouxville, Alberta; brother-in-law, Walter Shudra of St. Albert, Alberta; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A private family memorial will take place in spring 2019.