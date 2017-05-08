Obituary – Hermine Lussier passes away at the age of 95

It is with deep sadness that we annouce the passing of Hermine Lussier, at the age of 95. She was born Febuary 9th, 1922 in Vimy Alberta, and passed away on Febuary 26th 2017, in McLennan, Alberta. She will be remembered by her children: Leon (Betty) Lussier, Pauline Lavell, Dennis (Patty) Lussier, Lena Lussier and Pierrette (Norm) Lamoureux. As well as her eight grand-children and nine great grand- children. Hermine was predeceased by her beloved husband Urgel, son’s Richard, Norbert, Paul and grand-daughter Alexandra. She will always be cherished and remembered in our hearts for ever. Till we meet again