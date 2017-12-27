Obituary – Gladys Laflamme (Dufresne, nee Cunningham) passes away at 99



The family of Gladys Laflamme is saddened to announce her passing on December 9, 2017 at the age of 99. Gladys, formerly of Girouxville, lived at Chateau Mission Court in St. Albert.



She was born August 26, 1918.



Gladys is survived by her three children: Lawrence (Denise), Kenneth (Cecile), Sharon (Les), 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and one sister, Josephine McLeod.



She was predeceased by her first husband Germain Dufresne, her second husband Robert Laflamme, three sons Clement, Marcel and Ernest.



Gladys taught at various schools in the Girouxville, AB area during the years 1937 – 1968:



Gougeon School 1937-1938 and 1938-1939; Smithreade School in Whitemud January-June 1940; Bruneau School in Jean Coté 1940-1941; Belanger School in Girouxville January-May 1942; Tangent School September-November 1944; Saddle Mountain School, Woking, AB April –July 1945; Smithreade School, Whitemud, AB September 1959-April 1968.



Gladys enjoyed her many years of teaching and maintained lifelong friendships with some of her former students.



After she left Girouxville, Gladys lived in Edmonton, Sydney, BC and later returned to Edmonton until moving to Chateau Mission Court in St. Albert.



She was an avid reader, loved playing Bridge, watching curling on TV, spending time with family and attending her great-grandchildren’s sports activities.



Gladys will be greatly missed by family and friends. We hold our memories of her very dear in our hearts. She lives on in us.



Funeral mass will be held on Friday, December 29, 2017 at St. Albert Catholic Parish, 7 St. Vital Avenue, St. Albert. Alberta.



Viewing at 12:00 p.m., funeral mass at 1:00 p.m. Lunch to follow in the church basement.



Private internment will take place at a later date following cremation.



In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to the Cross Cancer Institute, 11560 University AVE NW, Edmonton, AB T6G 1Z2.