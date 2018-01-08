Obituary – Gilles Mathieu Ouellet passes away at the age of 60



Gilles Mathieu Ouellet, resident of Tangent Alberta, passed away at his home on Friday November 3, 2017, at the age of 60 years.



Gilles was born May 9, 1957 to Louis and Marie Anne Ouellet of Tangent. Gilles grew up on the family farm with his six brothers and ten sisters.



With such a large family there were many chores to do; even though Gilles was the youngest of the boys, he still did his share.



When Gilles was old enough he went to work for Jennings Drilling with his brothers, Marc, Mage and Greg. Gilles began farming when he purchased two quarters of land from his dad, which was the original homestead.



Gilles always loved it when the family would get together and everyone sat around telling tales and visiting. Gilles had a great love for the outdoors, he loved to hunt and fish.



Gilles spent a lot of his time during the winter months going out into the bush with his brothers making firewood.



When you went to visit there was always a warm fire burning in the fireplace. He was especially proud of his cherry and saskatoon trees that he grew from seedlings. He spent most of his time in his John Deere side-by-side, riding on the trails in the banks and sitting by the river. To Gilles, this was the life.



Until his passing Gilles farmed with his brother Mage, north of Tangent. Gilles was an integral part of this farming operation. Gilles could fix any piece of equipment and would often be found servicing the machinery so that it was field ready.



Gilles led a very simple life, but a life filled doing what he loved – farming and spending time outdoors. Gilles was a very quiet and loving man, with a big heart and gentle soul.



With his passing, he has left a huge hole in all of our hearts. He will be greatly missed.



Gilles was predeceased by his father, Louis; his mother, Marie Anne; sister, Simone; brother, Roch; and brothers-in-law, Oliver, Roger, Andre and Raymond. Gilles leaves to mourn his brothers and sisters, Rachel (Fern) Thibeault, Gertrude Sylvain, Carmen Laverdiere (Lionel Begin), (Pierrette), Tobie (Linda), Monique (Frank) Hoeppner, Rodrigue, Gregoire (Denise), Madeleine (Dave) Buchinski, Yvonne (Wayne) Wallisser, Marc (Nellie), Nicole (Brian) Laschowski, Magella (Debbie), Geraldine (Gerry) Vandeligt, Micheline (Gabe) Turcotte and numerous nieces and nephews.



A family gathering will take place in the spring. The family is asking that donations be made to STAR air ambulance as expressions of sympathy.