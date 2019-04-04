Obituary – Frank Joseph Zuchotzki

Frank Zuchotzki of Calgary, AB passed away on March 21, 2019 at the age of 82 years.



Dad was born in Unity, Saskatchewan and passed away in Calgary, Alberta.



Dad was predeceased by mom, his parents, brothers, and brothers –in-law, sisters-in-law, friends and neighbours.



He has long waited to join mom (Bonnie), and now they can be together once again. We’re certain she was waiting with open arms, first in line, to the many that have made the journey before him.



Dad has been a hardworking, honest, proud man his whole life. Nothing ever seemed to come easy. However, he persevered with little to no complaining. His wants in life were simple, and he most definitely gave more than he received. When life threw those inevitable curve balls, he generally responded with, “What am I going to do about it? Nothing. So, make the best with what I’ve got.”



Left behind to honor his legacy, are his children, Anne, Christine, Kathy (Brian), Clayton (Linda), Tammy (Rheal) and Frank (Trish). Also, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a sister, brothers, and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews, friends, neighbors and co-workers.



To say he will be missed would be an understatement. He may be gone, but will never be forgotten.



In keeping with dad’s wishes there will be no service held at this time. Please take a minute to reflect on your time spent with our dad, and remember the good times. He is finally in a place of no pain, and carrying on the adventures that he and Mom had planned for…dad say “Hi” to mom and give her a hug and kiss from all of us.



Although, you are not here physically anymore, you live on in our hearts and memories. These will stay with us forever.



Cheers, to you dad…until me meet again!!



Condolences may be forwarded through www.mcinnisandholloway.com.



In living memory of Frank Zuchotzki, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road S.E., Calgary, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 1-800-661-1599.