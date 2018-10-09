Obituary – Ellen Marie Schramm passes away at the age of 76

Ellen Marie Schramm (Nielsen), long-time resident of Watino, (most currently of Rycroft) passed away on Sept. 22, 2018 in Spirit River at the age of 76 years.



Ellen was born on Dec. 15, 1941 at McLennan, Alberta. She was an active member of Watino Ladies’ Club and worked as a customer service representative sporadicly throughout her years, with her most memorable position as Watino’s PostMaster.



Her love for sports was undeniable. She enjoyed playing softball and curling and watching football, baseball, hockey and curling, plus, any sports her grandchildren were participating in.



Ellen loved to entertain, whether it be playing cards (especially to win) or just feeding everyone! Christmas time being her favorite time of year, as the whole family was together (and eating). Her flower beds were her pride and joy but her grandchildren and great-grandchildren held the largest spot in her heart. She also loved a good prank and was usually the instigator, especially if it was at her husband’s expense!



Ellen is survived by her husband George Schramm, son Allan Schramm (Heather), daughter Brenda Soucy (Art), son John Schramm (Kim), eldest son Ray Penner, (Cheryl), and her nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and many other family members.



Funeral Services for the late Ellen Marie Schramm were held at 11 a.m. on September 29, 2018, at the Eaglesham Community Church, with Pastor Dave Squires officiating.



Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Chapel of Memories Funeral Homes. Donations to Eaglesham Community Church or Canadian Cancer Society graciously accepted.