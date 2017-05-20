Obituary – Dorine St. Pierre passes away at the age of 56

It is with great sadness that the family of Dorine St. Pierre announces her passing on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the age of 56 years.

Dorine [nee Lacourse] was was born April 7, 1961, in McLennan. She was the third child of Emile and Jeannine Lacourse. For her first nine years of life she lived in Falher with her parents and older but much shorter sister, Diane. After their mother’s passing, the girls moved to Girouxville to be raised by their grandparents, Adolphe and Adrienne Lanctot.

Dorine is survived by: her loving husband, Gerry St. Pierre; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Ed Martel; nieces and nephews, Debbie and Ken Davio, Wendy and Norm Garant, Nancy and Joel Richard and Kim Martel; stepchildren, Anne and Cory Moreside, Suzanne and Chris Hills, and Roger St. Pierre; step grandchildren, Noah, Myah, Sarah and Alexis.

Dorine was predeceased by: her parents, Émile and Jeannine Lacourse; and her older brother, Daniel Lacourse.

After her high school graduation, Dorine began her career at ATB Financial which lasted over 25 years. She met the love of her life in 1982 and they had their first date on New Year’s Eve. They were married on June 16, 1984 in Girouxville. She was married to her soulmate for 32 years and they enjoyed many holidays together in Las Vegas and other tropical destinations. She loved Gerry with all her heart, he was her rock.

The couple moved to Barrhead, Alta. in 1987, which they have called home ever since. For a few years she had the pleasure of helping raise her three stepchildren: Anne, Suzanne and Roger. Many years later, they blessed Uncle Gerry and Aunty Dorine with four grandchildren: Noah, Myah, Sarah and Alexis.

We were fortunate to have had such a wonderful aunt, who spoiled us unconditionally despite our many antics. We always loved to test her limits by pulling pranks, such as tying elastic bands to the kitchen sprayer, which resulted in a wet kitchen and aunt. It was sure that whenever she left a freshly poured glass of red wine, Wendy would assure it was empty by the time she returned.

You could see the admiration she had for her big sister, Diane, and her brother-in-law, Ed, who always treated her like the little sister he never had. Even with the distance, the relationship they shared was strong.

We were lucky to spend many holidays with our aunt, such as Christmas and camping at the lake. She would always look forward to opening her home to the Martel invasion at Easter. Regardless if it was a holiday or a day at the beach, you could bet her makeup would be on, her hair would be sprayed in place and a few shots of perfume would be squirted.

Her love of children shined through when she finally found her passion working as a French Immersion educational assistant at the Barrhead Elementary School. You could tell she was well loved and respected by all the gifts that are displayed proudly around her home. We have been told by many people and can attest to it ourselves, that she was a sweet, quiet, kind-hearted soul.

We cannot forget to mention her immense love for her fur-baby, Murphy, who will miss her dearly.

She will be forever missed by everyone who has had the pleasure of knowing and loving her. Heaven truly has gained another angel.

The Funeral Mass was held April 18 at St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Parish, Barrhead, Alta., with Father Johnny VC officiating. Memorial donations may be given in Dorine’s name to the Dorine St. Pierre Scholarship Fund.