Obituary – Dorine Alice Demeule (née Forcier)

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Dorine Alice Demeule (née Forcier) passed away Monday, December 5, 2016 at the age of 59 years.

She was born April 15, 1957 to Jean Luc and Lucienne Forcier and three brothers: Denis (Despo), Robert (Irene) and Henri (Merlyn). A fourth brother, Jacques (Rose) joined the family two years later.

After doing her schooling in Donnelly, Dorine worked at the daycare in Falher (should have known). In 1976, Stefane was a new addition to her life and in November, 1978, Roger was the new addition to their family. She married Roger Demeule on November 17, 1978. Roger and Dorine raised two boys: Stefane (Loretta) and Dan (Heather). Her grandson David will sadly miss his Mémère.

Roger and Dorine moved their family to Grande Prairie in the spring of 1982, so Roger could begin his employment with Proctor and Gamble in District 2, later moving to the Pulp Mill. This was a big move for a small town girl, but she was ready for it. Dorine started work at St. Gerard’s school as a Library Assistant and then played an instrumental role in impacting and shaping the lives of Grande Prairie youth as a Teacher’s Aide to French-Immersion Kindergarten children. Dorine also worked as an Assistant Manager at Wendy’s, a role that she immediately earned because she surpassed expectations during her training that took place throughout Alberta.

Dorine will be remembered for her endless kindness. She brought skill, thoughtfulness and creativity to her needlework and quilting, and has graced us with lasting gifts of her artistic talent. She also enjoyed spending quality time with her grandson David. Dorine took great pleasure in hitting the road with Roger on their Goldwing, and spending peaceful moments in nature by an open campfire. Dorine was a large presence who touched the lives of many, and her passing will leave a void in all of our lives.

A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, December 17, 2016, at 2 p.m., at Oliver’s Funeral Home in Grande Prairie (10005 107 Ave.).