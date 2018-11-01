Obituary – Daniel ‘Dan’ Dumont passes away at age 90

Daniel “Dan” Dumont passed away on October 5th, 2018 at the age of 90. Dan was born on May 8, 1928 in Letellier, Manitoba.



Shortly after his birth, he moved with his parents to their homestead south of Girouxville.



This is where he would call home for most of his life.



Dan had a challenging life, suffering from polio at a young age, yet he never let his disabilities get in his way.



Dan worked very hard to prove he was just as capable as anyone else. Dan attended the school in Falher, and then took a course in diesel mechanics through the Chicago Vocational School in Edmonton.



During this time, he met the love of his life and on December 15th, 1953 he married Betty (Beattie).



Together, Dan and Betty took over the original homestead and bought the farm from his dad.



On March 12, 1962, they adopted a girl. Bernice. They raised their family on the farm and lived on the farm until retiring and moving to Falher.



Dan was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Betty.



He is survived by his daughter Bernice, granddaughter Carol (Chris), grandson Daniel, grandchildren Caidence and Caolan and many dear and close friends.



Daniel’s Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 2nd, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Memories in Peace River, with a luncheon immediately following at the Legion Hall in Peace River.