Obituary – Claudia Jackman passes away at the age of 81

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Claudia Jackman at the age of 81 years. She was born on July 9, 1935 in Summerside, Prince Edward Island and passed away on January 16, 2017 in McLennan, Alberta.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter’s, Nancy, Sheila, Myrna and Joyce; her son’s, Charles, Douglas, Robert, George and Francis, as well as numerous grand children and great grand children.

Claudia was predeceased by her parents, Frank Aitken and Donna Sonier; first husband Leslie George Jackman and her common law spouse Francis Watt.

A Private Family Gathering will be held later this summer.

If desired, Memorial Donations in Claudia’s memory may be made to the Stollery Children’s Hospital as expressions of sympathy.