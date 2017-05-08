Obituary – Claudette Meardi Passes away at the age of 70

It’s with great sadness for the family of Claudette Meardi, to announce that she has passed away at the age of 70. She was born December 17, 1946 and passed away on April17, 2017. A momorial service was held at the St. John the Baptist Cathedral in Mclennan Alberta on April 22. Reverend Eucharius Ndzefemiti and Deacon Reg Bouchard Officiated. Cross Bearers Megan Meardi, Simonne Strenzke, Dominic Meardi and Will Strenzke. Urn Bearer Lawrence Meardi and Honourary Pallbearers were all of Claudette’s dearest friends you know who you are. Words of remembrance Melanie Meardi and readers were Joyce Rey, Marcia Escaravage and Philippa O’Mahony. Soloists Natalie Lepage and Claudette Y. Meardi, Pianist was Donna- Jean Hicks.

Friends were invited for fellowship in the Church lower hall. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Chapel of Memories Peace River, Alberta. If friends so desire they can make donations to the Ecole Providence School Breakfast Program as expressions of sympathy. Please make cheques payable to: Ecole Providence School.