Obituary – Claude Proulx passes away at the age of 80

Long-time resident of Falher passed away on May 10, 2017 in McLennan at the age of 80 years. Claude was born on November 2, 1936 in Falher.

He worked with Delta Airlines for most of his career. The free flights enabled him to travel around the world and helped to develop his passions for hunting and fishing. Most importantly it helped him to fly from Los Angeles to stay in touch with his friends and family wherever we might be.

We hold fond memories of his sharp mind, card tricks, jokes, stories and laughter.

Predeceased by his father, Gerard Proulx, and his mother Charlotte Lapalme (Proulx).

Survived by his sister Yolande Proulx (Emile Morin) Edmonton, Gilbert Proulx (Claudette Turcotte) Bonnyville, Lorraine Proulx (Yvon Joly) Joliette Quebec. Claude is also survived by several nieces and nephews, cousins as well as friends in the USA and in the Falher region.

Funeral services will be held at the St. Anne Church in Falher, Alberta at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2017. Interment will follow at the St. Anne cemetery.