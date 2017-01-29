Obituary – Claire Yvette Gardner passes away at the age of 93

CLAIRE YVETTE GARDNER (nee REY) April 12, 1923 – January 10, 2017. Claire passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Claire will be remembered fondly for her dedication to her family.

She is survived by son Gilbert (Gwen) of Gold River, BC, daughter Vivian MacDonald (Bruce) of Kamloops, BC, granddaughter Jennifer (Ian) and their daughters Jordanna and Kaitlynn (Harley), granddaughter Sarah (Rick) and their sons Nolan and Ryan and numerous nephews and nieces.

She was predeceased by her husband Archie (2001), her three brothers and three sisters. After spending 20 years homesteading in the community of Whitemud Creek, 35 miles from Falher, AB, Archie and Claire moved to Summerland, BC in 1967.

Claire’s interests were many and varied. She and Archie spent many years wintering in Arizona, travelled extensively in Canada and made many trips back to the Falher area to visit family and friends. Playing cards, cooking, gardening, reading, sewing, spending time with family and friends, watching curling and cheering on the Blue Jays filled her days and kept her young.

Claire will be greatly missed by her dear friends Mabel Johnson, Mary Dunsdon and Rosemarie Bienz and her family. Mom will be laid to rest with Dad. A celebration of Mom’s life will be held April 13, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Providence’s Summerland Chapel 13205 Rosedale Ave., Summerland, BC.