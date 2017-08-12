Obituary – Charles Auguste Gagnon passes away at age of 91

Charles Auguste Gagnon passed away peacefully, in the presence of his family in Calgary, AB on Friday, July 28, 2017 at the age of 91 years. Charles is survived by his children Denis (Coleen) Gagnon, Therese (Leslie) Hogan and Muriel (Michel) Dubrule; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and his nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his wife Marie (nee Jasmin). A private Celebration will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made directly to Rosedale Hospice, 920 7a St NW, Calgary, AB T2M 3J4. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family via the website www.fosters gardenchapel.ca.

