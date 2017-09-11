Obituary – Bertha Paulette Simard (nee Duval) passes away at the age of 88

Long time resident of Jean-Cote, AB, Bertha Simard (nee Duval) passed away at Laurier House in Edmonton, AB, on July 25, 2017, at the age of 88 years. She was born November 13, 1928 in Desbiens, Lac St-Jean, Qc.

Bertha enjoyed life, their family moved from Quebec in 1948 to Jean-Cote. Once you have a taste of the Peace Country mud you never leave. Bertha and her husband Gaby travelled around the world together.

In April 2007 she moved to Edmonton at Laurier House Residence until her passing. Mom was the cornerstone of our large family during the mid-20th century she had to be everything: Mme Seamstress, Mme Presidente des dames Chretiens, Mme 4H Leader, Mme Bazaar a Jean-Cote, Mme Avon, you name it she would challenge it.

No matter how full her hands, her heart always had more room. Mom like everyone knows loved fishing, camping, knitting (we are sure everyone has her piece of arts).

Mom/memere was very special to all of us young and old there was a place in her heart, she loved to have company or come along and visit.

And yes no time to sleep when you visited or she would visit. Last one in bed, that was mom/memere!

On ce dit que mom/memere avait tellement une bonne memoire car elle se souvenait, pas seulement avec son cerveau mais avec son coeur.

Mom/memere could have easily spent her life talking about how life had given her mud, weeds and rain, but instead she focused on what she valued Family. We will miss you, watch over us. Love, your family.

She will be remembered by her children: Rene, Gerard (Marilyne), Suzanne (Richard) Therrien, Carmen (Serge) Lalonde, Raymond (Denise), Paulette (George) Hachey, Lise (Normand) Therrien, Michel and Marcel (Helene), her 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter; brothers Regent (Faye), Gilles, Bernard (Louise), sister Nicole (Andre).

She was pre-deceased by her husband Gabriel (in 2001), her brothers Gaston, Henri-Robert, Robert, Gracien, as well as her parents Lydia (nee Boivin) and Eugene Duval.