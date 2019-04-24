Obituary – Benjamin Gardecki

Benjamin Gardecki, January 11, 1995 to February 9, 2019.



Benjamin passed away suddenly on February 9, 2019 at the age of 24, somewhere near Valemont, British Columbia doing something he loved, on a snowmobile in the mountains. It was a sunny day and he was with friends.



Benjamin was only just beginning his career as an Instrumentation Technician and worked for 3 years in instrumentation construction and maintenance for Tarpon’s Valleyview branch. He was a Certified Instrumentation Engineering Technologist and 4th year Registered Apprentice.



Raised on a grain farm Ben loved to work on the farm with his Dad and Grandfather. His youth and energy served the farm well as he operated farm equipment and hauled grain during seeding and harvest.



Ben was a talented athlete and loved to play volleyball in school, could throw a baseball a long way and spent many hours at the golf course.



Time spent with his many good friends and memories of snowboarding trips, snow mobile trips, quadding, trips to BVJ and camping, in whatever camper he happened to buy on Kijiji that time, will be forever remembered by everyone.



Benjamin loved time with his friends, but he also loved spending time with Mom and Dad, Sisters and Grandparents. He was an integral part of our close family and leaves a huge void.



His wicked sense of humor, quick wit and that smile will be sorely missed by all. He is remembered as being a kind, loving person and a good son, a good friend and a good co-worker.



Benjamin was predeceased by his infant sister Shannon.



He leaves behind loving parents Ron and Barb Gardecki, sisters Bailey and Amanda Gardecki and future brother-in-law Steven Vanden Bosch. Grandparents Ed and Monique Gardecki, Turk and Marjorie Taylor, as well as, a large family of aunts, uncles and cousins.



Our hearts are breaking Benjamin, but we will see you sometime down the road.