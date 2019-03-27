Obituary – Andre Guy Portelance

Andre Portelance, long time resident of Tangent, AB. passed away January 29, 2019 in High Prairie, AB at the age of 76 years.



He was born on Sept. 1, 1942 to Rolland and Alice Portelance in Tangent, AB.



Andre was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved to spend time at the lake or in the bush quadding and snowmobiling. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family. He loved to travel wherever there was a lake so he could go fishing.



Andy farmed from 1960 to 2012 and worked in the oil field for many years during that time.



Andy was predeceased by his parents Rolland and Alice (Granger) Portelance, a daughter, Marie Christine in 1967, a brother Alyre, and sister Rollande Richardson. He is survived by his loving wife, Simonne (nee Gillon), and his 2 sons, Luc (Lorraine) and Charles (Karen), and their children, Braden (Amanda), Brittany, Blake (Patricia), Aeva and Shay and 4 great grandchildren, Andrew, Elizabeth, Avery and Chloe.



Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Martyrs Canadiens Roman Catholic Church Tangent, Alberta