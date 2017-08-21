Obituary – Andre Bremont passes away at the age of 94

Andre was a farmer in Falher, M.D. councillor, McLennan hospital councillor, and Falher School councillor.

He loved to fabricate and weld iron, and was also a woodworker, hunter and guide, PFRA crop inspector, and loved chopping firewood for winter. He was an avid pool and horseshoe player.

He was predeceased by his father Arthur Bremont in 1967; his mother Lucienne Bremont in 1972; his brother, Rene Bremont, in 1975; his grandson, Timothy Bremont, in 2016; and his loving wife of 52 years, Marguerite, in 2001.

Andre is survived by his son Michel Bremont (Lorraine) and their children, Scott and Jennifer; his son Marc Bremont (Shelleen) and their children Charles, Conrad, Charlize and Cole; son Roch Bremont and his child, Patrick Bremont; his nephew, Richard Bremont and children, Travis and Kelsie; niece Debra and child, Chad Edwards. Andre is also survived by his great grandchildren, Ashley, Brittany, Bradley and Carson.

A funeral service was held from Club Alouette in Girouxville on Thursday, August 3, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Alberta.

Arrangements provided by Chapel of Memories, Peace River.