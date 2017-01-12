Obituary – Alice Raby passes away at the age of 84

The late Alice Raby.

On December 21, 2016, Alice Raby of Edmonton passed away at the age of 84 years.

Alice is survived by her two sisters, Jeannette Raby and Elianne Diletzoy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by brothers, Ted and Roland; sister, Simone; and her partner, Gerard Stanford.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 1 p.m., at St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, 13131 – 86 Street.

Reverend Paul Moret officiated, with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Photos, memories and condolences may be shared through www.parkmemorial.com.