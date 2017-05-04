Nutrition – Eating Healthy

· by ·

Express Staff
The following information is found at www.health.alberta.ca.
Tips for healthy eating and living

To get all the nutrients you need, eat a variety from each of four main food groups:

. Vegetables and fruit – choose dark green and orange vegetables and orange fruit more often.
. Grain products – choose whole grain and enriched products more often.
. Milk products – choose lower-fat milk products more often. Calcium in milk products build strong bones.
. Meat and alternatives – choose leaner meats, poultry and fish, as well as dried peas, beans and lentils more often.

Animal foods such as meat, eggs and milk products are a natural source of vitamin B12. B-vitamins make red blood cells that keep your nervous system healthy and help your body use energy from food.

Eat healthy at work as well as at home.

Share this post