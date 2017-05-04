Nutrition – Eating Healthy

Express Staff

The following information is found at www.health.alberta.ca.

Tips for healthy eating and living

To get all the nutrients you need, eat a variety from each of four main food groups:

. Vegetables and fruit – choose dark green and orange vegetables and orange fruit more often.

. Grain products – choose whole grain and enriched products more often.

. Milk products – choose lower-fat milk products more often. Calcium in milk products build strong bones.

. Meat and alternatives – choose leaner meats, poultry and fish, as well as dried peas, beans and lentils more often.

Animal foods such as meat, eggs and milk products are a natural source of vitamin B12. B-vitamins make red blood cells that keep your nervous system healthy and help your body use energy from food.

Eat healthy at work as well as at home.