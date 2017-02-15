Notley calls Albertans upset about the carbon tax ‘Chicken Little’ – Wildrose Party

Wildrose Party

Premier Rachel Notley is continuing her streak of making insensitive comments towards struggling Albertans by saying those expressing concerns about the carbon tax are doing a “chicken little routine,” the Wildrose Official Opposition said today (February 9).

Households have seen their energy bills increase, businesses have had to close and charities and non-profits, who are taking care of Alberta’s most vulnerable, have said they don’t know how they’re going to absorb increased costs due to the carbon tax.

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said Notley and the NDP should can the laughter.

“It’s easy for the Premier and her MLAs to make light of Albertans who are worried about the carbon tax, but I assure you, families struggling to pay their bills every month and businesses trying to keep their doors open are taking this very seriously,” Jean said.

“This carbon tax is making life more difficult for Albertans and making our province less competitive. This is not a laughing matter.”

Wildrose Shadow Finance Minister Derek Fildebrandt said Wildrose is speaking for hundreds of thousands of working families who don’t know how they’re going to pay their increasing bills.

He said the Premier owes these families an apology.

“The Premier’s comments are disrespectful to and completely removed from the reality faced by the majority of everyday Albertans,” Fildebrandt said.

“Elites might look down upon those who don’t want to pay the carbon tax, but those people have real and legitimate concerns. The Premier owes them an apology.”