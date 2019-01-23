Council notebook for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

During their meeting on January 16, the council for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 approved a power line extension to LSD 15-17-79-22-W5M, located southwest of Jean Cote.

Council also approved a farmstead separation for SE 15-74-22-W5M, located in the Whitemud area.

Fire services established

Council approved Bylaw No. 18-904, which establishes fire services within the region.

The other municipalities – the Town of Falher, Town of McLennan, Village of Donnelly and Village of Girouxville – have to approve the bylaw as well.

Summer employment applications

Council approved a motion to apply for funding under the federal Canada Summer Jobs program and under the provincial Summer Temporary Employment Program.

The applications are for two students each.

Purchases for the public works department

Council approved a motion to purchase grader blades and tips from Finning Canada in Peace River, in the amount of $108,564.

Council also approved the purchase of culverts from Canada Culvert in Grande Prairie, in the amount of $122,733.

Smoky River Express subscriptions

Council has extended ratepayers’ subscriptions for the Smoky River Express until the end of February.

Recycle bin collection

Council has approved Prairie Disposal as the service provider for recycling bin collection.

Alternate member for ski hill board

Council has approved the appointment of Councillor Raoul Johnson as the alternate for the Little Smoky Ski Hill board.

Sponsorship request

Council approved a sponsorship of $500 for Young Agrarians.

However, council turned down a request for the Smoky River Scholarship Fund.