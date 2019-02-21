North Peace Performing Arts Festival coming next month



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

North Peace Performing Arts Festival (NPPAF) will take place from March 2 to 16 with venues in Peace River, Manning and Donnelly.



The performing arts disciplines highlighted at the festival include piano, vocal, speech, musical theatre, and band.



Among the awards presented at NPPAF are the Peace River School Division # 10 Chorus Award for voice, Aurelia Vangrud Memorial Speech Award – junior and Peace Players senior award.



There are seven categories in all and twenty-two award presentations, a reflection of the extent of talent and the spectrum of disciplines celebrated at the festival.



The North Peace Performing Arts Festival in celebrating 26 years of offering young performers a platform to exhibit and develop their musical prowess and the constructive feedback and encouragement to assist them in realizing their musical aspirations and the pursuit of excellence.



Not alone, does the formal adjudication offer students constructive reviews of their performances, but the event also presents an opportunity for those attending the festival to enjoy the performances of young, talented, aspiring musicians.



NPPAF also gives participating students the motivation to continue developing as musicians as they transition from regional events to provincial and national competitions.



For more information on NPPAF and see a full schedule of events and venues visit the festival website at https://northpeacefestival.ca/