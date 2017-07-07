North Country Fair a family solstice celebration

Katrina Owens

Spotlight

People from all over Alberta and then some came together at the 39th annual North Country Fair music festival in Driftpile from June 23rd – 25th.

The weather was bright and sunny for the ‘family solstice celebration’, which had over 50 musicians perform throughout the three days.

There were also a variety of food vendors offering everything from Nepalese cuisine to high quality crepes.

Craft, beauty, glass art and clothing shops popped up along the fair-grounds as well an array of holistic services, including Reiki, massage therapy, psychic readings and shiatsu.

A large portion of this year’s fair seemed to be dedicated to providing a safe space for those who needed it.

‘The Living Room’ was open for the entire time of the fair and had staff on hand who offered mental support for those going through ‘challenging experiences during altered states of consciousness.’

The next festival happening in Driftpile is the Astral Harvest and is happening from July 14 to 17, 2017.