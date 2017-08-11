Nominations open for Senate of Canada 150 Medal

Spotlight Staff

Senator Betty Unger welcomes recommendations of outstanding Albertans to receive the Senate of Canada 150 Medal.

The medal celebrates the sesquicentennial anniversary of the first sitting of the Senate on Nov. 6, 1867 and was created to give an opportunity to recognize Canadians who have made significant contributions to their communities.

“I was very pleased to be a part of the Senate Advisory Working Group which worked on the creation of this program and the design of the medal,” Unger says in a news release July 18.

The deadline for nominee recommendations is Aug. 15 and medals will be awarded in November.

“Canada’s 150th is a great opportunity to recognize some of the incredible Canadians whose contributions, volunteer efforts and dedication to their local communities help to make our country a better place to live,” says Unger, who was born and educated in Sexsmith.

To be eligible for the Senate 150 medal, a person must be thoroughly involved in their communities and, through generosity, dedication, volunteerism and hard work, make their home town, community, region, province or territory a better place.

They must also be a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident of Canada, but need not necessarily reside in Canada.

Additional eligibility details and nomination can be found at www.bettyunger.ca.