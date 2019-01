Mac Olsen

Express Staff

smokyriverexpress.com

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Georges P. Vanier Vipers senior high boys’ basketball team hosted the Peace River High School Nomads in the evening of January 30.

The Nomads maintained a strong lead throughout the game and ended up winning by a score of 85-50.

Here are some photos of that game, as well as two videos. Look for more photos in the February 6 edition of the Smoky River Express.