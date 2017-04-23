NLC holds Road Show Open House

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Hamburgers and fun were the fare for the Road Show Open House at the Northern Lakes College campus in McLennan on April 7.

The campus was open to the public to highlight the programs available. People were able to tour the classrooms and provide feedback about the types of programs and services they’d like to see there.

Another organization has a presence there, McLennan campus, Smoky River Adult Learning and Literacy. Laurrie Lloyd, the coordinator, notes that they’ve had a permanent presence there since January, as she saw the need for it.

Smoky River Adult Learning and Literacy works with Alberta Advanced Education to offer programming there.

Her other office is at the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 administration building in Falher, and she is there on Mondays and Tuesdays. Lloyd is at the McLennan campus Wednesday through Friday.

Besides the McLennan campus, the Road Show Open House is being held at the other NLC campuses, too. Go to northernlakescollege.ca for more information about programs and services.