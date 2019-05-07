Nicolet Insurance donates $818 to FABuLAS’ ball diamond project



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

On April 30, Nicolet Insurance-BrokerLink Manager, Gisele Soucy presented Pauline Therriault of Falher & Area Beautification & Leisure Activities Society (FABuLAS), with a cheque for $818.



Nicolet Insurance raised the financial donation from cotton candy sales at its booth during the SARDA Tradeshow last March and Nicolet Insurance staff decided to support FABuLAS’ new project to revitalize the baseball diamonds in Falher.



For some time, the primary focus of FABuLAS was the Richardson Pioneer Spraypark, developed as part of the Honey Capital Park rejuvenation project in Falher.



That four-year plan included the spray park, a new beehive tower, an infant playground, outdoor exercise equipment, walking paths, and a skate park.



Having completed the Spraypark project, FABuLAS has now identified a need to refurbish Falher’s baseball diamonds.



“The diamonds in Falher need proper drainage, fence repairs and adjustments along with added shale and other improvements,” says Pauline Therriault. “Such upgrades will help the Minor Ball program, Honey Festival, schools and the community. FABuLAS is very grateful for the continued support it receives in the community.”



FABuLAS’ mission is to enhance the local environment and enrich the quality of life through projects such as the Richardson Pioneer Spraypark and its current initiative of revamping the baseball diamonds in Falher.