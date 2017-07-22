Nicolet Insurance and GP Winmar donate to non-profit organizations

Ashley Brochu

Nicolet Insurance

During the SARDA Trade Show this past March, Nicolet Insurance Ltd. made and sold cotton candy for $2 a bag and donated all the money to two local non-profit organizations.

GP Winmar, a restoration company in Grande Prairie, made 300 bags of fresh kettle corn with their personal recipe and delivered it to be sold as well.

They were $5 each and the money sold from each bag was donated to the same local non-profit organizations.

The total for cotton candy sales was $550 and for the kettle corn, it was $855.

Each organization received a grand total of $702.50 to use as they see fit.

“Nicolet Insurance was so pleased with the support we received from the community during this fundraiser. That support is what made these donations possible,” said Brochu.