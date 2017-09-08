New year for Georges P. Vanier students

Principal Pam Heckbert

Georges P. Vanier

There is a chill in the morning air, the geese are on the move, and the crops are ripening… it must be time to go back to school!

For teachers and students alike, a fresh start to the school year means new people, new ideas, and return to solid programming.

Our opening assembly for students in the gym on Sept. 5 allowed our students to get reacquainted with friends, meet and welcome new students and teachers, set some goals for a great year, and sign up for sports and clubs.

Students and their families are invited to join us for a pancake breakfast on Sept. 6 starting at 8:15 a.m. This is a great opportunity to meet folks new to the community and share a meal together.

Our September sports include cross country running, golf, and volleyball. We also want to see as many students as possible involved in our art club, drama club, choir, jazz band, Aboriginal culture club, LGTBQ club, and get a chance to meet our senior mentorship class.

New to the helm, but certainly not new to the community or the school, are administrators Pam Heckbert and Monique Dubrule. Passionate about quality teaching and learning in French and English, we are committed to moving forward in literacy, numeracy, arts, culture, and community.

Pam Heckbert and Monique Dubrule would like to extend an open invitation to all parents and community members to be part of life at Vanier.

Whether you would like to sit on school council, be part of the band parents association, volunteer to help with cultural programming or community events, help fundraise, coach or just cheer on our sports teams, we welcome your involvement!

With a strong partnership between parents, community, staff, and students, every child can realize their potential and achieve their goals.

Whether it is a welcome back, or a welcome aboard, we wish you a strong and successful year.