New toddler park constructed in Falher

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Falher and Area Beautification and Leisure Activities Society is pleased with the addition of the new toddler park at the Honey Capital Park, due to the efforts of volunteers and fundraising.

“It’s been a great collective effort,” says Pauline Therriault, the vice-president of FABuLAS. “It’s great to see volunteers come out and commit their time.”

Construction work was carried in the Honey Capital Park during Aug. 16. Volunteers from Pembina in Valleyview did the work, which included putting up the interactive play panels. The rubberized surface will be extended into the toddler park.

Pembina has agreed to provide $25,000 over three years to FABuLAS.

Therriault also encourages families and the public to enjoy the splash while it remains open. Sept. 5 will be the last day the splash park is open for this year.

Also, FABuLAS is holding a bottle drive for the Honey Capital Park, see Page 2 for details.