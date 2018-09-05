Meet the new staff at Georges P. Vanier

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Three new staff have joined the staff at Georges P. Vanier for 2018 – Angela Carly, Chris Carson and Jennifer Dupuis.



Here are their profiles and aspirations for their chosen careers.

ANGELA CARLY



Angela Carly will teach Language Arts for Grades 7 and 8, as well as Foods for all grades.



Georges P. Vanier is her first posting and Carly looks forward to helping students expand their horizons.



“I love to see kids opening to a new concept, and how they get excited about it,” she says.



Carly is from Stony Plain originally and she completed a Bachelor of Education Degree in elementary education at the University of Alberta.



Her brother has been in the education field for 11 years, and she took some influence from him as part of her career decision.



Carly likes the small-town feel of the Smoky River region and she wants to get her children involved in various activities here.

CHRIS CARSON



Chris Carson is the new inclusive educator for GPV and he has acquired a variety of experiences during his 20 years in the education field.



For him, students need different teaching methods to help them succeed.



“I believe we have to teach kids different ways,” he says. “There’s more than one way to teach a child.”



Carson is from Winnipeg originally and he completed a Bachelor of Education at the University of Manitoba, specializing in Industrial Arts.



Carson spent 16 years in the Northwest Territories and he taught many subjects. One of the highlights of his time there was to establish a volunteer firefighter program for youth, for which they received credits.



They participated in weekly fire practices for several weeks. Alternatively, they committed themselves to five-hour days over a three-week period at the fire hall, learning all aspects of its operations, which included maintaining and cleaning the building and equipment.



Carson is looking forward to working with the staff and students at GPV.

JENNIFER DUPUIS



Jennifer Dupuis is the Social Studies, French and English teacher for Grades 7-9.



Dupuis is originally from the Smoky River region and a graduate of GPV.



“I’m looking forward to being back in my high school and giving back to my community,” says Dupuis. This is her second year in the teaching profession; she taught at Ecole Heritage in Falher last year.



Dupuis completed a Bachelor of Education at the Campus Saint-Jean, University of Alberta in Edmonton. This includes a Major in Social Studies and a Minor in French.



She looks forward to teaching English, especially literature, and working with the French immersion students to build their Francophone cultural connections.