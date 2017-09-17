New SARDA storage building almost complete

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

SARDA Ag Research in Falher will soon have a new storage building for their research equipment.

Site preparation took place in July, construction began on Aug. 28 and was close to being finished late last week.

“This has been in the planning for a long time,” says manager Vance Yaremko.

“The staff and directors are excited about storing our equipment in one location. It’s also part of the growth we’ve seen at SARDA Ag Research in the last 20 years.”

Chairperson Audrey Gall is also pleased with the new building.

“We’re very happy to have it going up,” says Gall.

The new building measures 60 feet by 108 feet and it has been funded indirectly by the five municipal partners as part of SARDA Ag Research capital replacement program.

It should be ready for use this fall.

The existing building will continue to be used for background preparations of field operations, processing harvested samples and storage for the foreseeable future.

The SARDA Ag Research offices continue to be at the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 administration building in Falher.