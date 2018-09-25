New paving at railway crossing on Highway 2 west of McLennan

Tom Henihan
Express Staff
On September 13, residents in McLennan experienced a welcome disruption to traffic at the railway crossing on the west side of the town.
Crews paved the area, grading out what was a substantial “speed bump” for those crossing the railway line on Highway 2.
Following CN track maintenance approximately one year ago, the line was elevated somewhat creating a hazard for motorists.
Some effort was made to improve the situation but it was only a partial solution.
A 35km sign was also put in place to caution motorists to slow down.
The paving crews worked quickly, keeping one lane of Highway 2 open, so the traffic back-up was kept to a minimum.
For drivers and especially McLennan residents the graded pavement is certainly a welcome improvement.