New paving at railway crossing on Highway 2 west of McLennan



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

On September 13, residents in McLennan experienced a welcome disruption to traffic at the railway crossing on the west side of the town.



Crews paved the area, grading out what was a substantial “speed bump” for those crossing the railway line on Highway 2.



Following CN track maintenance approximately one year ago, the line was elevated somewhat creating a hazard for motorists.



Some effort was made to improve the situation but it was only a partial solution.



A 35km sign was also put in place to caution motorists to slow down.



The paving crews worked quickly, keeping one lane of Highway 2 open, so the traffic back-up was kept to a minimum.



For drivers and especially McLennan residents the graded pavement is certainly a welcome improvement.