New partnership between NLC and Loon River First Nation

Spotlight Staff

The official ceremony of the partnership between Northern Lakes College and Loon River First Nation was celebrated during the Loon River Celebration Days on Friday August 25, 2017.

More than 250 people were in attendance for the ceremony, where Chief Sharpe of Loon River First Nation and President and CEO Ann Everatt, of Northern Lakes College signed the partnership agreement.

Starting in 2017, Northern Lakes College will offer Academic Upgrading in Loon River with great potential for future growth.

Northern Lakes College (NLC) received applications from 40 applicants during the first three days, despite the cut off of 18 students.

Loon River First Nation has made a very significant contribution to cover the costs for these students and to enhance the Community Access Point (CAP) in Loon River, so students do not need to leave their community to receive an education.

“We are very pleased with our partnership with Northern Lakes College. We endeavor to provide our community members with access to educational opportunities,” said Chief Bernadette Sharpe of Loon River First Nation.

“Having a Community Access Point available will encourage members to pursue education while remaining in the community.”

The College has a long and successful relationship with Loon River First Nation that goes back to the 1990s.

During that time, the College provided Academic Upgrading and access to various career programs.

The Community Education Committee comprised of local stakeholders was actively engaged with the College ensuring relevant programs were offered to meet community needs. The campus remained open while student numbers were high.

“Northern Lakes College is very happy to be back in the community, and we are excited with the high interest in Academic Upgrading. We look forward to a flourishing relationship with Loon River First Nation and hope to build on opportunities to offer career programs in the future,” said Ann Everatt, President and CEO of Northern Lakes College.

Loon Lake is a First Nations settlement within the Loon Lake 235 Indian reserve in northern Alberta, Canada.

It is located on the eastern shore of the lake, west of Highway 88 and 158 km north of Slave Lake, Alberta.

The settlement and the Indian reserve are part of the Loon River First Nation.