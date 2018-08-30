New Horizon Co-op holds BBQ fundraiser for In the Woods Animal Rescue



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Staff and management at New Horizon Co-op in Falher were attending the grill and tables in the store parking lot on August 17, offering a $5 hot dog lunch to raise funds on behalf of “In the Woods Animal Rescue.”



In the Woods Animal Rescue is certainly a worthy cause, as the volunteer run organization offers refuge to lost, abandoned and homeless animals along with taking in animals whose owners, for one reason or another, can no longer take care of them.



In the Woods, run by Sheryl Woods is open from 11am to 5pm seven days a week and is located west of Nampa in Marie Reine on TWP Rd 820.