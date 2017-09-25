New drill rig operator program launched at NAIT

Canada News Wire

News release

NAIT is launching the first two-year training program for foundation drill rig operators in North America, starting in January, 2018.

The program was developed by NAIT at the request of the industry association in Western Canada, which provided about $480,000 in funding. A task force of industry members worked with NAIT teaching specialists to build the drill rig operator program.

It will include nine online courses in areas such as operations, safety, mechanics and blueprint reading, as well as 1,500 hours of on-the-job experience.

Quick facts

. There is currently no formal training or certification required for drill rig operators in Western Canada.

. NAIT’s drill rig operator program will provide the skills and knowledge required for the safe operation of foundation drill rigs, used in the construction industry.