New CAO and administrative assistant at the Village of Donnelly office

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Residents of Donnelly have a new CAO and administrative assistant to direct their needs and concerns to.

Rita Maure became the new CAO on November 17, 2016 and Steven L. Moore was hired on December 27 to become her administrative assistant.

Council has decreased the full-time equivalency of the administration staff for the Village. Maure is 80 per cent full-time equivalent and Moore is 40 per cent FTE. The previous administration was a full time CAO and a 75 per cent administrative assistant.

Maure, who held the administrative role since September 2008, is getting up to speed on her new role.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” she says. “It’s been a big learning curve. I hope residents come and see me with all their issues.”

Having served in other administrative roles, such as secretary-treasurer for several school boards in the region in the early 1990’s, the CAO role is natural progression for her.

The CAO’s role is to assist council to create bylaws and policies, as well as to research similar bylaws and policies.

Maure plans to take training for the provincial Municipal Government Act when she can.

Much of Moore’s background involves administrative work with non-profit organizations.

“I fell into it by accident,” he says. “I’ve been assistants to director and CAO’s. I’m extremely detail oriented.”

He likes his new role because the work varies, as well as his knack for data entry work.

Moreover, it’s finding the efficiencies in paper work, to improve the administrative process, as well as provide value-added services.

The office is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, excluding statutory holidays. They welcome public inquiries and will assist accordingly.