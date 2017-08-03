Nashville Nite, a night’s entertainment with a line-up of venerable Alberta musical talent will take place at the Centre Chevaliers on August 26.

While the theme of the evening is country music, the array of talent offers a wide spectrum of musical styles for accomplished and well-established musicians.

Appearing will be renowned fiddle player Emile Kryvenchuk who comes from Athabasca.

He was a warded the male Lifetime Achievement Award at the 17 annual “Alberta’s Men and Women of Country Music” festival, held in Hoadley Alberta in May.

The audience can also look forward to some pure, perennial country style and songs from Jim Beaudoin, who will entertain the crowd with his popular renditions of the songs of Marty Robbins, Johnny Cash, Hank Snow and Elvis Presley.

Multi-instrumentalist Leon Roy is also on the line-up. Roy is an accomplished guitarist, accordion player, and mandolin and is especially renowned as a piano player.

He comes Barrhead and is a multi talented musician. He is a master of the guitar, accordion and mandolin. He tickles the piano keys like no other.

Country singing duo, Wild Spirit comprised of Doreen Busby and her friend Barb will also be bringing their unique vocal talents to the event.

Their stage name is “Wild Spirit” and singing is their passion.

Nashville Nite is on Saturday, August 26, from 7 pm to 12 am at the Centre Chevaliers in Falher.

Tickets are $30 per person and are available at Original Pete’s Confectionary, 780-837-2389 and Vic’s Car Care, 780-837-2665.