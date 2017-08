Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Couples danced the evening away on Aug. 26, as Nashville Nite was held at the Centre Chevaliers in Falher.

The band performed Country and Western songs, as well as some by Credence Clearwater Revival.

Some children got into the act, including a young fiddler and two girls singing together.

Look for a story about the event in the Sept. 6 edition of the Smoky River Express, as well as videos of the performance on our Facebook page.