Municipalities agree to continue to collaborate to support public library service



Submitted by

Falher Regional Intermunicipal Library Board

The Village of Donnelly and the Town of Falher have agreed to extend their agreement to jointly support the provision of public library services by the Falher Regional Intermunicipal Library Board, operating as the Falher Library / Bibliothèque Dentinger, for an additional three-year term, expiring December 31, 2021.

Background

In May 2015, the Library Board recommended that the Town of Falher and Village of Donnelly consider forming an Intermunicipal Library Board to allow us to access additional provincial funding to help ensure the long-term sustainability of our library; in the face of both growing demand for services, and the proposed phased increase in minimum wage between 2015 and October 2018.

As the Town of Falher Library Board, we received provincial funding based solely on the population of the Town of Falher. BUT, the library’s base was a regional one – the majority of the people we served did not live in Falher, so there was a large disconnect between funding and the demand for library services.

The Town of Falher and the Village of Donnelly agreed to collaborate and supported the creation of a new legal entity – to officially provide public library services, at our existing location in Falher, on behalf of both municipalities. This agreement has allowed us to be eligible for increased provincial funding (based on the combined population of Donnelly and Falher), more commensurate with the services we provide.

Today

We continue to be a regional library, serving a broad base. Approximately half of the residents and families we serve live in Falher (37 per cent) and Donnelly (12 per cent). The remainder live in the M.D. of Smoky River (41 per cent), Girouxville (seven per cent), and other municipalities (three per cent in Birch Hills and Northern Sunrise Counties).

The use of our library and the demand for services continues to grow, as more people find out all the things that are available at the public library. We often hear “I Didn’t Know My Library Had That!” Watch for upcoming articles highlighting resources available through your local public library.

Connect with us online at www.falherlibrary.ab.ca and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FalherBibliotheque too.

Looking Ahead

When we presented to the Village of Donnelly Council in June, and the Town of Falher Council in July, we also asked for their support for a proposed 2018-19 Community Facility Enhancement Program (CFEP) grant application. Our municipalities have also provided their welcome support for this request.

Our project – To Increase the Accessibility and Usability of the Library – includes important measures to help reduce our costs, improve accessibility and also to better support our staff in providing library services, now and in the future.

If you have any questions, please send an email to falheregional.im.libraryboard@gmail.com (just click on the We’re Listening icon on our website), or plan to join us at an upcoming meeting!