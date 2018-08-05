Mud bogging action at Smoky River Ag Society grounds

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

smokyriverexpress.com

@SmokyRiverExprs

The mud was flying here and there, and the tires were spinning on occasion, going nowhere.

But fans cheered and applauded those who took their trucks and ATVs through the 200-foot mud trenches.

The annual Smoky River Mud Bogs were held at the Smoky River Ag Society grounds by Donnelly over the long weekend of Aug. 4-5.

Below are some action photos, as well as a photo of the Spaghetti-O’s band from Sturgeon Lake performing at the grounds in the evening of Aug. 4.

Several videos of the Aug. 4 activities will also be published in this posting in the near future. They can also be found on the Smoky River Express’ YouTube channel.

A story about the event will be published in the Aug. 15 edition of the Smoky River Express.