Survey shows that movies can help Canadians beat the ‘Blue Monday’ Blues

Cineplex announced today (January 9) that for the second year in a row, it is on a mission to help Canadians beat the winter blues on “Blue Monday”, the day experts argue is the most depressing of the year.

To help Canadians to “See the Big Picture” and make time for what’s really important, Canada’s largest film exhibitor conducted a national survey polling people across the country about what lifts their spirits as well as their movie-watching habits.

The results are in and a whopping 73 per cent of Canadians confirmed that watching a movie cheers them up. When asked about what films Canadians are embarrassed to love, the survey confirmed that the top “guilty-pleasure” movies in Canada are ‘Legally Blonde’ (22 per cent), ‘Dumb & Dumber’ (19 per cent) and ‘Mamma Mia!’ (16 per cent). ‘Legally Blonde’ was so popular in fact that it was identified as Canada’s top guilty-pleasure movie across the board – scoring as one of the top three films among Canadian men, women, seniors and millennials.

A good cry can also be therapeutic so Cineplex polled Canadians about what film they are most likely to watch when they are feeling blue and need a good cry. ‘Titanic’ (21 per cent) emerged as Canada’s favourite tear-jerker, with ‘The Notebook’ and ‘Old Yeller’ tying for second place (14 per cent) and ‘Marley & Me’ (13 per cent) rounding out third.