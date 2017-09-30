Motorcycle rider involved in single-vehicle incident

RCMP

News release

On Sept. 17 at approximately 6:30 p.m., the McLennan RCMP Detachment responded to a 911 complaint of a single motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle, south of Girouxville.

Police arrived on the scene and located a 45-year-old female, conscious and breathing.

The victim was transported by STARS to Grande Prairie, where she was treated for severe but non-life threatening injuries.

The injured female was travelling with a group of motorcycle enthusiasts, when she lost control of her motorcycle and was ejected onto the roadway. Alcohol was not a factor and charges are not being considered against the rider.

