Morin nominated for teaching award

Krystin Morin

Richard Froese

For The Express

École Routhier School teacher Krystin Morin is the 2019 High Prairie School Division nominee for the Edwin Parr Award.



The award is given to a first-year Alberta teacher who goes above and beyond in the duties normally expected of a teacher, says a HPSD news release dated May 8. Morin is a former student in the Falher school.



“From the beginning of the year, Krystin has set out to build relationships with students, parents and staff,” principal Diane Benoit says.



“In her classroom, she demonstrates respect, patience, honesty, and trust in all her interactions with students.”



Morin is seen as a role model.



“She has gotten to know her students on a personal level, through attending students’ hockey games and taking the time to greet and converse with them wherever they meet,” Benoit says.



“Krystin has used her own enthusiasm to reach and motivate students in each subject area”



Benoit adds other comments about Morin.



“She is enthusiastic about the content she teaches and this feeling is conveyed to her students through the activities she selects, the energy she projects and her competency in each subject area.



“She uses a variety of instructional practices – creating learning stations, guided practice, task cards, co-operative learning, independent work and performance tasks, while actively seeking out a variety of French resources to utilize with her students.



“She has engaged students in learning and fosters a genuine motivation to learn by tapping into students’ natural curiosity and drawing extraordinary results from them.”



The young teacher has quickly learned her role, says Treva Emter, assistant superintendent of human resources.



“Krystin Morin demonstrates a strong understanding of the students’ learning styles in her classroom,” Emter says.



Morin teaches Grade 2 French Immersion where the majority of her students come from English-speaking homes.



She always uses a wide variety of activities that encompass the different learning styles.



“She often incorporates a lot of movement and action in her lessons,” Emter says.



“Her classroom is filled with wonderful reference materials and visuals for her students to access.”



Emter adds other comments.



“It is evident that Krystin has a clear understanding of instructional methodologies.



“Her routines and procedures are tremendous and have been since the first week of school.



“In Krystin’s class, student choice is evident in most activities.



“Students often participate in centres where they get to learn and participate in a variety of groupings and activities.



“Krystin often talks with her students so that she can give them one-on-one support and feedback.



“Krystin spends a lot of time finding the best French resources for her students.”