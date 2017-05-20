More summer jobs created for Alberta students

Government of Alberta

News release

Nearly 3,000 high school and post-secondary students will gain valuable work experience through the 2017 Summer Temporary Employment Program (STEP).

The program gives young Albertans the opportunity to develop important job skills while helping employers hire the staff they need.

Eligible Alberta employers receive a $7-per-hour wage subsidy to hire students for summer jobs from May to August.

“Our government is proud to help students gain the skills and work experience they need to get good jobs while connecting employers with the next generation of bright and eager Albertans.”

– Christina Gray, Minister of Labour