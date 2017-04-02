More photos of the Georges P. Vanier science fair

Submitted by

Georges P. Vanier

The Georges P. Vanier science fair was held on February 23.

Myrna Lanctot, Amanda Gardecki, Richard Fournier, Melanie Blanchette, Jacob White, Jessie Benoit and Kristin Morin were the judges. The winners are as follows:

Grade 7

1 – Rylee St. Jean – Les moississures sur les pains.

2 – Wyatt Cuthbertson – Calculer la production de l’électricité renouvable.

3 – Sophia Salazar-Dion et Chantale Bouvier – Est-ce que macher le gomme vous aide à concentrer?

Grade 8

1 – Darby Heckbert – Chien contre Humain: Qui a la bouche le plus propre?

1 – Piper Tardif – Bactérie dans mascara.

2 – Josh Tardif – Quel type de bois gonfle le plus?

3 – Tristan Bouvier – Le canola et la température.

The following students were not in the top 3, but will also be attending regional science fair in Peace River because they still have a chance to do well:

. Charles Castro and Christian Pabalan – Does chewing gum help your memory?

. Jaydyn Bedard and Danielle St. Laurent – Magic Expo Eraser

. Devin Aubin and Kyle Guenette – Les électrolytes dans les boissons.

See last week’s paper for the first photos. The photos in this week’s paper are some of the other students who participated. All photos courtesy of GPV.