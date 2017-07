Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

There was plenty to see and do at the 25th annual Honey Festival in Falher during June 16-18.

The June 28 edition of the Smoky River Express had a story and lots of photos about the event, and here are more of the same.

Members of the Falher town council and others served a sausage and pancake breakfast at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex on June 17. The parade was held later in the morning along Main Street.